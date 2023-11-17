Live Action The Legend of Zelda in Development

Well, it’s finally happened. Last week, in a press release from Nintendo, it was announced that a live action The Legend of Zelda is now in development. It naturally created quite an uproar, with both excitement and outrage, that has yet to die down and has sparked heaps of debate, theories, and long lists of dos and don’ts. However, the announcement actually came with expectation rather than surprise. After all, this year’s The Super Mario Bros.
Movie (directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic) was a huge success, even with mixed reviews, earning $1.36 billion at the global box office and edging out Frozen for the number two spot on the list of highest grossing animated films at the global box office. It’s also become the highest grossing video game film of all time. So why not try to bottle lightning, right? Surely adapting another beloved franchise for the big screen can only go well. While The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a success, the formula of the movie won’t translate to the Legend of Zelda. There’s a pretty glaring reason for this: world-buildin
