Settlement Reached in Lawsuit Accusing Diddy of Rape and Abuse

A settlement was reached Friday between singer Cassie Ventura and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, one day after Ventura accused him in a federal lawsuit of rape and years of abuse, according to statements from both sides. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Combs said in a Friday statement obtained by CNN.

Ventura, who previously dated Combs, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing Combs of raping her and subjecting her to years of repeated physical and other abuse. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Ventura said in a statement obtained by CNN. Details of the settlement were not immediately released. “A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, told CNN in a statement on Saturday. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claim





