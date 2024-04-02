Science Education Event to Feature Bill Nye and Other Prominent Speakers

For many growing up in the 90s, science education was put with the popular television program 'Bill Nye the Science Guy.' The event is set for April 7 and 8 at the Lodge at Country Inn and will feature a variety of speakers, activity booths, food and of course, the chance to watch the eclipse itself. Attendees can expect to see a lineup of guests, including YouTuber Mark Rober, science educator Science Bob and Planetary Society radio host Sarah Al-Ahmed, to name a few.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. Sunday with a welcome ceremony from the master of ceremonies Mat Kaplan. From there, the day will include a series of science talks, a ticketed welcome dinner at 6:30 p.m., and a 'Star Party' to end the evening from 9 p.m. to midnight. On the day of the eclipse itself, the morning will begin with board games at 9 a.m. and the main event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

