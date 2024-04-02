Pepe Aguilar Celebrates Mexican Culture Through Music

Pepe Aguilar feels like a superhero when he puts on his charro suit. But unlike Superman, Aguilar’s power isn’t supernatural or otherworldly; it’s his love for his culture and his determination to celebrate Mexico through his art. The Grammy-award winning artist says he’s proud of his heritage and wants others to “feel proud of something so great.

” His latest tour is a testament to this, celebrating his family and the fans who watched him grow into a household legend across the Mexican diaspora. Last Friday night, the Texas-born, Mexico-raised 55-year-old swooped into the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on top of a majestic white horse. Fans across generations waved Mexican flags, threw up their cowboy hats and let out thunderous applause as Aguilar rode throughout the concert arena and began to sing “100% Mexicano,” his first performance on the “Jaripeo: Hasta Los Huesos” tour. The tour is a blend of both Mexican rodeo and concert performances from Aguilar’s family

