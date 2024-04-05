Schools and Universities in San Antonio Area Prepare for Final Eclipse Until 2044

Some school districts and universities in the San Antonio area are taking the day off next month for the final eclipse in the United States until 2044. Its path set to march through San Antonio and nearby Hill Country towns. There's a definite anticipation in the air no matter where you go as it builds up to a day people have waited years for.
“It's like Fiesta, people first day or two, they're energized and ready to go and I think that's what I'm feeling right now,” Hilton Palacio Del Rio General Manager Robert Thrailkill said. The path of next week's total solar eclipse will march through West and Central Texas, which includes San Antonio.“I am pretty confident between now and Monday, we'll get most of those sold and we'll have a full house for the eclipse on Monday,” Thrailkill sai
School Districts Universities San Antonio Eclipse Anticipation Path Hill Country Towns Total Solar Eclipse
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »