Free Viewing Parties for Last Total Solar Eclipse Until 2044 in San Antonio

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will open early at 8 a.m. so folks can snag tables on a first-come, first-served basis. The April 8 eclipse visible from portions of San Antonio will be the last total solar eclipse visible to the contiguous United States until 2044. While plenty of high-priced festivals, parties and events have popped up to offer a view of the spectacle, these Alamo city spots aren't charging a dime for the amazing sight.

[Restaurant Name] will host a free viewing party from noon-2:45 p.m., featuring a themed margarita called — what else? — The Dark Side of the Moon. [Bar Name] will expand its patio into the parking lot and add rows of tables for eclipse viewing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The appropriately named tap house will offer an eclipse-themed beer flight, outer space-inspired treats and free viewing glasses while supplies last. [Shopping Mall Name] will offer free viewing space on the top floor of its parking garage during the solar event. Parking and eclipse glasses are both free. [Café Name] will open early at 8 a.m

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SAcurrent / 🏆 607. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Woman inspects church to find man inside closet with gun, unknown suspect fleesSAN ANTONIO -According to San Antonio Police Department,

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Car thief shoots at owner during chase before crashing and being caughtSAN ANTONIO -According San Antonio Police Department, the incident

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Public Theater of San Antonio rebrands as San Pedro Playhouse, announces new seasonThe San Antonio theater company formerly known as The Public Theater has rebranded, returning to its original moniker: the San Pedro Playhouse. The name change pays homage to the theater’s 95-year residency in its San Pedro Springs Park venue, and the legacy that follows such a milestone, according to officials with the organization.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »