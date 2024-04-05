Billboard Announces New VP of Creative Sync

Billboard ’s comprehensive(ish) compendium of promotions, hirings, exits and firings — and all things in between — across music. , who has joined the publisher as its new vp of creative sync . DiPerri, who boasts over 15 years of creative licensing experience, will focus her efforts on pitching WCM’s boundless catalog to the film, TV, gaming and sport-ball sectors. For the last dozen years, she has worked at Round Hill’s Zync Music, serving as head of film & TV for half that time.

Prior to Zync, DiPerri held positions at Victory Records and Atlantic Records. Her specialty over the years, especially at Zync, has been targeting projects and trends to create “perennial sync copyrights” for its writers and others, according to the announcement. Based in Los Angeles, DiPerri will report to svp of creative sync Rachel Jacobso

Billboard New Vp Creative Sync Catalog Film TV Gaming Sport-Ball Licensing Los Angeles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sherine Accepts The Global Force of Arabia | Billboard Women In Music 2024Sherine accepts the Global Force award from Billboard Arabia at Billboard’s Women In Music 2024.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Dua Lipa Announces New Album ‘Radical Optimism,’ Inspired by Her New Life OutlookOn Wednesday, Dua Lipa announced that she will release her third album, 'Radical Optimism,' on May 3.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Ariana Grande’s New Album, Highlights From Billboard’s Women In Music & MoreBillboard recaps the best highlights from our 2024 Women In Music Awards including performances and speeches from NewJeans, Karol G, Victoria Monét. New releases from Ariana Grande, Norah Jones, Young Miko, Maggie Linderman and Laufey.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Megamind Creative Team Talk Sequel Movie & Show, Bringing In New Actors & The Doom SyndicateAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'The Heart of Rock and Roll' on Broadway gives new creative life to Huey LewisThe year was 1983 when Huey Lewis and the News found 'The Heart of Rock and Roll.' 40 years later, it's still beating, but this time on Broadway.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Louis Vuitton Enlists Frank Gehry and Its Mascot for Its Creative New WatchesThe architect is a longtime collaborator with the French house, while Vivienne is a seasoned motif also used in its handbags and ready-to-wear.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »