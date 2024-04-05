Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Provides Update on Possible Presidential Run

Dwayne ' The Rock ' Johnson provided an update on his possible presidential run ahead of WWE's Wrestlemania.'As of now, no,' the actor and professional wrestler said Friday on Fox News when asked by host Will Cain if he plans to run for president one day. 'That's not my intention, Will. I'm not a politician, and I'm not into politics. I care deeply about our country. I'm a patriot, and I believe you are too, and right now, my desire and my priorities are my babies.

''I also feel like, in the spirit of bringing people together and bringing our country together, I don't know if that's the right move at this point...I don't know,' Johnson said. 'As of now.'The context:In November 2023, Johnson revealed that he was asked to run in the next presidential race.'That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that,' Johnson said while appearing on Trevor Noah's podcast, What Now? 'I was really blown away, and I was really honore

