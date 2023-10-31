San Antonio Gun Exchange Runs Out of Gift Cards as Residents Trade in Over 850 Guns

Organizers at the Alamodome parking lot in San Antonio ran out of grocery store gift cards hours before expected on Sunday as area residents traded in more than 850 guns to be destroyed. “It’s more than we thought, but not more than we had hoped for,” said Councilman John Courage (D9), who contributed $100,000 of his office’s discretionary funds toward San Antonio’s first large-scale, public gun exchange.

Local congregation and individual donations allowed volunteers to distribute nearly $150,000 in H-E-B gift cards. Courage, who has announced plans to run for mayor, had set a goal of collecting 1,000 guns at the event — which might have been achievable with more gift cards, judging from the number of cars that were turned away from the entrance.Vehicles started snaking around the Alamodome’s two large parking lots at 10 a.m. for the buyback, which was scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Most people waited in line for two hours or more and entry was closed around 1 p.m. as it became clear the demand for the gift cards outpaced suppl





