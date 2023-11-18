President Biden Visits Naval Installations, Introduces 'Wonka' Movie Screening

President Joe Biden visited naval installations in Virginia on Sunday to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday week, introducing an early screening of the upcoming movie 'Wonka' and sharing a 'friendsgiving' meal with service members and their relatives. Biden also paid tribute Sunday to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday, and to President Jimmy Carter. 'They brought so much grace to the office,' Biden said.

The president and first lady Jill Biden headed to a packed auditorium at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to introduce the new film centered around the early life of Roald Dahl's fictional eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka. It will be officially released Dec. 15. He joked to the many youngsters in the crowd, 'I like kids more than adults,' and added, 'I wish I could stay and watch 'Wonka' with you.' Instead, the Bidens helped serve dinner to service members from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Gerald R. Ford at Norfolk Naval Station, the largest installation of its kind in the world, along with their families





