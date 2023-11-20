Active Weather Forecasted for Thanksgiving Week

A period of active weather is forecasted for the week of Thanksgiving. There is a chance for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, which has prompted a level two “slight” risk for severe weather for western portions of the FOX10 viewing area. These storms have the potential to produce tornadoes and damaging winds. The main idea is to be prepared for rowdy thunderstorms on Monday night and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including the FOX10 Weather App.
A dynamic weather system is expected to develop and move across the eastern U.S. over the next couple of days. Currently, an upper-level trough is located over the Four-Corners region. This trough will deepen and move into the Mid-Mississippi Valley by Monday night, strengthening a surface low-pressure system near the Oklahoma Panhandle. As the system moves east, warm and moist air is drawn north from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to increased dew points along the Gulf Coast by Monday morning. This moisture will provide favorable conditions for thunderstorm developmen
