Rurouni Kenshin Movies: Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal & More Anime Movies

Read more to find out about the OVAs as well as the anime movies of the Rurouni Kenshin manga adaptation.The original video animation series serves as a prequel to the Rurouni Kenshin anime TV adaptation. It focuses on Himura Kenshin, the protagonist, who takes on the role of an assassin in this OVA.

Fans accompany him as he uncovers the mystery behind his surreal scar and delves into his romantic relationship with Yukishiro Tomoe. Set in the Bakumatsu period, the plot centres on the pivotal meeting between Shinta and Hiko Seijūrō, a travelling swordsman. This eventually results in a profound transformation in the protagonist.

The movie’s central narrative revolves around Kenshin’s transformation from a young boy with a different name into one of the most feared assassins. It also delves into themes of love, redemption, and action, keeping fans fully engaged with the storyline.Rurouni Kenshin: Reflection is a sequel to the TV series, animated by Studio Deen. It narrates Kamiya Kaoru’s point of view and features his later days with Kenshin.

After a series of ups and downs, the post-credit scene gives a sense of hope and progress. It features Kenshin’s son, Kenji, walking beneath the cherry blossoms with Chizuru. As they express their intent to live happily together, the movie ends on a good note.Also called Rurouni Kenshin: The Movie and Samurai X, this animated martial arts film transitions from the Bakumatsu period to the Meiji Era. Kenshin transforms into a pacifist and travels with his friends from Tokyo to Yokohama.

