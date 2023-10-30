Recall alert: FDA issues warning over elevated lead levels in WanaBana apple puree pouches

The FDA has announced the recall of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree after several children tested positive for high levels of lead in their blood.All pouches of the apple cinnamon pouches have been recalled. They had been sold at several stores including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

If your child has eaten the recalled puree, you’re being directed to call your child’s doctor to get a blood test, theThe recall was prompted by an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services after four children had high lead levels in their blood. The NCDHHS determined they were exposed to the lead from the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree.

