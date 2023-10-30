‘Five Nights at Freddy's' rides PG-13 rating, video game fame to Halloween box office crown

The movie benefited from a PG-13 rating, which helped draw in its younger fanbase."Five Nights at Freddy's," the new Universal-Blumhouse horror offering set in an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese-type kids' pizza parlor, scored an estimated $78 million at domestic theaters over the weekend, a huge haul that surprised many in the industry. Swift's"Eras Tour" concert film came second for the weekend, with an estimated $14.7 million, putting its domestic total at $149.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" had a few things going for it. First, it was Halloween weekend, primetime for spooky movies. In fact, the flick made more in its first weekend than fellow Universal-Blumhouse horror collaborationthat gave it a built-in younger audience.

Data firm EntTelligence said the movie accounted for 65% of foot traffic to theaters during the weekend. Audiences liked it, as well, giving it a strong The movie's PG-13 rating no doubt helped parents decide to let their kids see it, vindicating director Emma Tammi's decision to make it a headtopics.com

Freddy Fazbear and director Emma Tammi on the set of Five Nights at Freddy's. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures "The success of 'Five Nights' was the culmination of many factors not the least of which was making the film accessible to younger fans via the less restrictive PG-13 rating," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.Fans also gave it the second-biggest weekend ever for a video game adaptation, behind Universal and Nintendo's"The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which grossed more than $146 million in its first frame earlier this year.

"Given the high level of interest by teen audiences, these key moviegoers were clearly inspired to migrate from their gaming small screens to the big screen to enjoy a communal, in theater experience that drove weekend grosses to much higher than expected levels for 'Freddy's,'" Dergarabedian said. headtopics.com

