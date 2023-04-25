Ron DeSantis' stance on Social Security and Medicare raises concerns

As a U.S. representative, Ron DeSantis voted for budget resolutions in 2013, 2014 and 2015 that proposed raising the eligibility age for Medicare and Social Security. The Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate has said he would change Social Security, but only for people currently in their 30s and 40s. A Spanish-language ad playing on South Florida radio stations portrays a phone conversation between a daughter and a mother who are lamenting Florida’s high costs of living.

The mom says,"Now your father wants to retire, but we don’t know if he’ll have Social Security." The daughter asks why. "The governor, Ron DeSantis, is the reason our costs are going up and he’s doing nothing about it. He even wants to cut Social Security and Medicare," the mom says."And now he wants to become president





How Trump Can Use Social Security and Medicare to Destroy DeSantis

Trump-aligned PAC launches attack ads against DeSantis over Medicare and Social Security
A super PAC aligned with former President Donald Trump is pouring more than a million dollars into an ad campaign attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over his position on Social Security and Medicare, seeking to paint the Florida Republican as an "establishment insider."

Pro-Trump PAC launches attack ads targeting DeSantis' record on Medicare, Social Security
A pro-Trump super PAC is rolling out a new ad targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' record supporting cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Fact and fiction: Trump super PAC attacks on DeSantis on Social Security and Medicare
A super PAC backing Donald Trump launched an ad last week attacking GovRonDeSantis on his record on entitlements, including Social Security & Medicare.

Donald Trump Targets Ron DeSantis, Other GOP Foes on Social Security, Medicare
Donald Trump is intensifying attacks on Ron DeSantis and other potential 2024 GOP foes for current or past support of scaling back Social Security and Medicare

Trump PAC re-ups Social Security and Medicare attacks on DeSantis in early state ad
A super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is out with a seven-figure ad buy in New Hampshire and Iowa attacking Ron DeSantis on his prior stances on Medicare and Social Security.

