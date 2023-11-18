Growing Evidence Suggests Marijuana May Be Linked to Heart Problems

Americans are getting high in record numbers. As more people use marijuana, growing evidence suggests marijuana may be linked to certain heart problems. What’s not clear is whether the heart risks are from smoking marijuana or if it’s the THC in weed that could be harmful. About 1 in 5 people over the age of 12, an estimated 61.9 people in the U.S. have used marijuana in the past year, up from 52.

5 million the year before, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health data released on Nov. 13. As more states legalize recreational use, cannabis is easily the most popular mind-altering drug in the U.S. It’s become so widely viewed as not harmful, a recent Pew Research poll found that 9 in 10 Americans believe marijuana should be legal for both medicinal and recreational use. However, recent studies have found links between marijuana use and cardiovascular problems, including abnormal heart rhythms and even heart attacks





🏆 10. NBCNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Which states are people moving to Florida from?Florida is growing, and growing, and growing.

Source: ActionNewsJax - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

New Evidence Suggests Wild Chimpanzees Undergo MenopauseThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

Detroit police: No evidence suggests death of Samantha Woll was motivated by antisemitismDetroit Police Chief James white released a statement Sunday afternoon stating that the investigation remains ongoing but no evidence suggest the crime was motivated by antisemitism.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

New evidence strongly suggests Indonesia's Gunung Padang is oldest known pyramidA team of archaeologists, geophysicists, geologists, and paleontologists affiliated with multiple institutions in Indonesia has found evidence showing that Gunung Padang is the oldest known pyramid in the world.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashesSeveral families who sent loved ones to a Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered fear they were given fake ashes

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashesSeveral families who sent loved ones to a Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered fear they were given fake ashes.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »