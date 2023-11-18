Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy in Doubt

A Star Wars trilogy by Rian Johnson has been in doubt ever since it was announced in 2017. Johnson's first brush with Star Wars came in 2017 with the second film in the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Last Jedi was divisive among fans but well-received by critics. Lucasfilm confirmed that Rian Johnson had been hired to direct a trilogy of films in Star Wars.





Daisy Ridley's return to Star Wars is made all the more important based on the films the actress has appeared in of late commercially underperforming. As was the case for several actors in the original Star Wars trilogy, Ridley was made a world-renowned star almost overnight when her casting in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was announced. The overwhelming success of Star Wars catapulted Ridley into stardom, something set to continue with upcoming Star Wars movies. As is known from Star Wars Celebration 2023, Ridley's return to the franchise was announced. Rey's New Jedi Order Star Wars movie was confirmed to be in development from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Steven Knight. This would mean both Ridley and Rey Skywalker, one of Star Wars' strongest Jedi, have been absent from the franchise since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

