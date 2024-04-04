Ron Capps Celebrates 30th Year in NHRA Drag Racing Series

Ron Capps made his first NHRA Drag Racing Series pro start in 1995 at the site of this weekend's Arizona Nationals. These days, Capps is still winning and happy to help others who might want to follow in his racing boots one day. A simple meeting with veteran Ed 'Ace' McCulloch three decades ago helped shape in large part the way Capps look at up-and-coming racers today.

Where has the time gone? Three-time NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Funny Car champion and team owner Ron Capps is making his 30th annual start at Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., and the Arizona Nationals this week. For the 58-year-old Capps, kicking off his 30th year in the NHRA pro ranks is a time to take a breath and maybe even reflect on what advice he might give to a 30-year-younger Ron Capps now that he's been around the block a few times

