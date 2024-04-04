The Hollywood Museum: A Love Letter to Hollywood

The Hollywood Museum spotlights the history of entertainment. Each exhibit offers visitors a chance to dive into the story behind their favorite actor, series or movie. But the museum itself also has a history of its own. Donelle Dadigan founded the museum back in 2003, and she's a woman with her own cinematic level of twists and turns. She began her career as a school teacher, helping the children of celebrities. Later, she pivoted into the world of real estate as a realtor.

Many of her clients had ties to the entertainment industry, Dadigan said. Dadigan said she comes from a family of collectors. "I started with photographs," said Dadigan. Somewhere along the way, Dadigan and her mother decided to focus on that interest in collecting and create a museum that was a "love letter to Hollywood.

