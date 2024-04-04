World Central Kitchen Workers Killed in Israeli Attack in Gaza

Residents inspect the damaged vehicle carrying Western employees after the Israeli attack, April 2, 2024, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza was intentional 'absurd,' after the organization's founder said the deadly attack was targeted. Seven WCK aid workers were killed during an Israel Defense Forces attack in central Gaza Monday night while traveling in a three-vehicle caravan branded with the WCK logo, the food relief organization said.

The team had coordinated its movements with the IDF but was hit as it was leaving a warehouse after helping unload more than 100 tons of humanitarian aid, WCK said. 'This was not just a bad luck situation where 'oops' we dropped the bomb in the wrong place,' the chef told Reuters

Gaza officials: Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen aid workers

4 World Central Kitchen volunteers among victims of deadly Israeli airstrike in Gaza

4 World Central Kitchen workers, Palestinian driver killed in apparent Israeli strike, officials say

4 World Central Kitchen workers, Palestinian driver killed in apparent Israeli strike, officials say

Five workers with World Central Kitchen killed in Israeli attack in Gaza, group says

World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strike in Gaza, José Andrés says

