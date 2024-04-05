Ripple's Price Rests on Key Support Area, Setting Stage for Rebound

Ripple ’s price has recently found itself resting on a significant support area, spanning from $0.58 to the dynamic support provided by the upper boundary of the triangle formation. This critical support zone is anticipated to hinder further downward pressure, setting the stage for a noteworthy rebound in the mid-term. Upon thorough examination of the daily chart, it’s apparent that XRP experienced a notable plunge recently, ultimately landing on a pivotal support region encompassing the $0.
57 mark and bolstered by the dynamic support of the triangle’s upper boundary. Consequently, a reversal is expected as intensified buying pressure nears this crucial level, propelling the price toward the critical resistance at $0.66. Nonetheless, Ripple’s long-term trajectory appears to be consolidating within a decisive range, with $0.7 acting as a crucial resistance and $0.6 as a significant support until a breakout transpire
Ripple Price Support Rebound Resistance Breakout
