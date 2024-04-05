Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Finalize Divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello finalized their divorce in a Los Angeles court. The divorce was amicable and simple, with no drama. A prenuptial agreement waived the right for spousal support. Joe Manganiello filed for divorce last summer, citing irreconcilable differences.

Sofia Vergara confirmed her sole and separate property.

Sofia Vergara Joe Manganiello Divorce Prenuptial Agreement Irreconcilable Differences

