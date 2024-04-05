Apple Watch Series 10 (Apple Watch X): Everything We Know So Far

In late 2024, Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 10 – or Apple Watch X. This smartwatch will mark ten years of Cupertino in this market. While the Apple Watch Series 9 was a mild update with some interesting features, there's a lot we could see in this upcoming model. Here’s everything we know about this product, including specs, release date , price, watchOS 11, and more.

What will Apple call the next Apple Watch? Series 10 or X? Before Apple released the Apple Watch Series 9, there were a few rumors about a possible Apple Watch X. Although it didn't make sense at the time since 2023 would mark nine years of the first Apple Watch being released, Cupertino might likely release an 'X' version of its upcoming smartwatch. Most likely, the rumor started thanks to the iPhone X, which marked the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. With this release, Apple reshaped what an iPhone looked like and took it to higher level

