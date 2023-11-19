Residents in East Texas Towns Seek Lower Electricity Rates

Residents in two East Texas towns hope a state regulatory board will step in to help lower electricity rates. Linda Berry loves a lot of things about Livingston: her neighbors, the quaint downtown and the picturesque woods. But she’s no longer sure those perks are worth the cost of the utility bill she pays each month. Berry, who is 60 and lives alone in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, lost her job this summer and worries she doesn’t have enough savings to retire.

The $400 — or more — she is charged each month for utilities is not helping. Now, Berry and more than 300 residents of Livingston — a roughly 6,000 person town in Polk County, about 75 miles northeast of Houston — have filed a petition with the state Public Utility Commission, asking the state agency to review the East Texas town’s electric rate





TexasTribune » / 🏆 381. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man catches record-breaking Alligator Gar on East Texas lakeFor more Hooked On East Texas stories, visit cbs19.tv/hooked-on-east-texas

Source: wfaa - 🏆 649. / 22,5 Read more »

What's 100 inches long, weighs 283 pounds and lives in East Texas? This record-breaking fish!For more Hooked On East Texas stories, visit cbs19.tv/hooked-on-east-texas

Source: KVUE - 🏆 214. / 28,125 Read more »

Residents in East Texas Towns Seek Lower Electricity RatesResidents in two East Texas towns hope a state regulatory board will step in to help lower electricity rates. Linda Berry loves a lot of things about Livingston: her neighbors, the quaint downtown and the picturesque woods. But she’s no longer sure those perks are worth the cost of the utility bill she pays each month. Berry, who is 60 and lives alone in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, lost her job this summer and worries she doesn’t have enough savings to retire. The $400 — or more — she is charged each month for utilities is not helping. Now, Berry and more than 300 residents of Livingston — a roughly 6,000 person town in Polk County, about 75 miles northeast of Houston — have filed a petition with the state Public Utility Commission, asking the state agency to review the East Texas town’s electric rates

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 681. / 20,16 Read more »

Residents in East Texas Towns Seek Lower Electricity RatesResidents in two East Texas towns hope a state regulatory board will step in to help lower electricity rates. Linda Berry loves a lot of things about Livingston: her neighbors, the quaint downtown and the picturesque woods. But she’s no longer sure those perks are worth the cost of the utility bill she pays each month. Berry, who is 60 and lives alone in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, lost her job this summer and worries she doesn’t have enough savings to retire. The $400 — or more — she is charged each month for utilities is not helping. Now, Berry and more than 300 residents of Livingston — a roughly 6,000 person town in Polk County, about 75 miles northeast of Houston — have filed a petition with the state Public Utility Commission, asking the state agency to review the East Texas town’s electric rates

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 377. / 23,4375 Read more »

East Cleveland man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East SideThe Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christian Jones.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 670. / 20,16 Read more »

Winery and vineyard for sale with East Texas ranchAn East Texas ranch up for grabs comes with its own vineyard. Rio Neches Ranch is near Tyler.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »