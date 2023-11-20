Protesters Shut Down Bay Bridge During APEC Summit in San Francisco

Chaining themselves to cars and unfurling banners, protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza sought global attention Thursday by shutting down the Bay Bridge and snarling traffic for miles as some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered just a few miles away. The protesters kept morning commuters in westbound lanes east of Treasure Island stranded for hours in what became the largest disruption yet tied to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit of world leaders in San Francisco.
The massive conference as nearly two dozen heads of state — including President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping — meet for San Francisco’s largest gathering of world leaders since World War II.that began around 8 a.m. when organizers blocked traffic and laid out massive banners reading “stop the genocide” and “no U.S. military aid to Israe
Unusual planes seen flying over Bay Area as APEC descends on SFUnusual planes were seen circling over the Bay Area as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference descended on downtown San Francisco Saturday.
Protesters demonstrate against world leaders, Israel-Hamas war as APEC comes to San FranciscoThe No to APEC coalition is made up of more than 100 grassroots organizations.
