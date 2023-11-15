Protesters Attempt to Shut Down APEC CEO Summit

A number of organizations are protesting the start of the APEC CEO summit Wednesday morning, attempting to shut it down and block APEC attendees from entering the event. The protesters are locking arms and chanting 'No to APEC.' City crews are also turning traffic around at the area. Heads of state and representatives from big companies such as Uber, GM, and Boeing are meeting to promote policies that favor free trade and corporate profit.

The protest is part of a larger 'No to APEC' movement that has hosted events around the Bay Area in recent weeks

