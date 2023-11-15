Residents in East Texas Towns Seek Lower Electricity Rates

Residents in two East Texas towns hope a state regulatory board will step in to help lower electricity rates. Linda Berry loves a lot of things about Livingston: her neighbors, the quaint downtown and the picturesque woods. But she’s no longer sure those perks are worth the cost of the utility bill she pays each month. Berry, who is 60 and lives alone in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, lost her job this summer and worries she doesn’t have enough savings to retire.

The $400 — or more — she is charged each month for utilities is not helping. Now, Berry and more than 300 residents of Livingston — a roughly 6,000 person town in Polk County, about 75 miles northeast of Houston — have filed a petition with the state Public Utility Commission, asking the state agency to review the East Texas town’s electric rate

