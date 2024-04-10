A bill to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act ( FISA ) was blocked on Wednesday after 19 Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in voting against a rule to advance the legislation. Supporters argued that reauthorizing FISA is crucial for national security , deeming electronic intelligence to be the best remaining U.S. anti-terror authority .

The article ended with a warning to Republican lawmakers blocking the reauthorization bill, stating, Republicans shouldn’t want responsibility for crippling U.S. surveillance amid the world’s proliferating threats. If 702 lapses, the White House won’t hesitate to blame the GOP if there is a terrorist attack. Critics of FISA in Congress are fighting to make all FISA queries on U.S. individuals require a warrant, which the board argued risks re-erecting the wall that existed between domestic law enforcement and foreign intelligence gathering before Sept. 11, 2001, concluding, The House should embrace 702 reform — not the mistakes of the past

