Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Washington, D.C.! This newly built single-family home offers unparalleled modern living coupled with the charm of a spacious yard , making it the perfect retreat in the city. Located just moments away from the metro and other public transportation options, convenience meets luxury in this location. As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by three levels of spacious living.

The main level boasts an inviting open-concept kitchen featuring sleek stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a convenient island – ideal for culinary enthusiasts and entertainers alike. Natural sunlight floods the space, creating a warm and inviting ambiance throughout. Entertaining is a breeze with plenty of room both indoors and out. Step outside onto the balcony off the kitchen to enjoy your morning coffee or unwind with an evening cocktail. The main level patio is perfect for grilling, eating crabs, or letting your fur babies roam. This fenced yard offers the ultimate in outdoor enjoyment. Upstairs, the large primary suite is a true oasis, complete with custom closets, a tray ceiling, and a spacious en suite bathroom, and a custom headboard for added luxury. Relax and rejuvenate in style. With its upgraded exterior and modern amenities, this home is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of urban paradise. Schedule your private tour today and experience luxury living in the city

