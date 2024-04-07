Conservatives and Progressives Demand Amendments to Curb Surveillance Abuse

Conservatives and progressives are demanding that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) allow for amendments to curb surveillance abuse during next week’s spy powers reauthorization fight. FreedomWorks, a conservative activist organization, and Demand Progress, a progressive activist group, released statements Friday as Speaker Mike Johnson willto find a path to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act ( FISA ), a controversial law.

Section 702 is meant to surveil foreign adversaries; however, intelligence agencies often use the law to spy on Americans in what is considered a run around Fourth Amendment protections against warrantless searches.a letter to congressional leadership on Monday urging them to sink FISA reauthorization if amendments and protections against data collection are not included during the voting proces

Conservatives Progressives Amendments Surveillance Abuse Spy Powers Reauthorization Speaker Mike Johnson Section 702 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act FISA Data Collection Intelligence Agencies Fourth Amendment Protections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Cross-dressing' conservatives: Study blasts House conservatives for nearly $1 billion in earmarksConservatives in the House Freedom Caucus requested nearly $1 billion in pork-barrel 'earmark' spending over the last two years, according to an analysis Wednesday that labeled the 22 earmarkers as 'cross-dressing' conservatives.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Who Michelle Yeoh Threatens In First Star Trek: Section 31 Photo RevealedJohn Orquiola is the head of Screen Rant&039;s Star Trek Movies & TV coverage, a Senior Features staff writer, and Interviewer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Section 31: First Image Of Michelle Yeoh In Next Star Trek Movie RevealedJohn Orquiola is the head of Screen Rant&039;s Star Trek Movies & TV coverage, a Senior Features staff writer, and Interviewer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Star Trek: Section 31' — This Obscure 'Next Generation' Character Will ReturnA cinematic obsessive with the filmic palate of a starving raccoon, Rob London will watch pretty much anything once.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

First 'Star Trek: Section 31' Image — Michelle Yeoh Knows Your SecretsA cinematic obsessive with the filmic palate of a starving raccoon, Rob London will watch pretty much anything once.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Star Trek: Section 31 First Look RevealedStar Trek: Section 31 has released a first-look image at Michelle Yeoh in the starring role of this TV movie.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »