Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Melissa Gorga Shares Her Experience Surviving an Earthquake

After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast on Friday, April 5, many New York and New Jersey residents took to social media to crack jokes or share their collective amazement at the seismic event. But The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga had a different experience. Gorga, 45, told Entertainment Tonight about her harrowing tale surviving the earthquake from her house. She was in her home gym with her dog but otherwise alone in the house when her world was literally shaken.
“The house sounded like it was being invaded. It was, like, shaking. The floor was shaking,” she described. “I have weights in my hands, and I was like, 'What is happening?' It sounded like my roof was shaking, the floor was shaking, and it really did sound like a stampede, like people were running, running, running. And I just froze 'cause I get nervous.' Ironically, the day an earthquake struck was the one day she left her door unlocked
Melissa Gorga Real Housewives Of New Jersey Earthquake Survival Home Gym
