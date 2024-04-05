Former Officials Warn Against Trump's Return to Power

Former officials are warning against Donald Trump 's return to power, citing his threat to democracy and the rule of law . Mark Esper , John Bolton , and Mike Pence are among those who have denounced him. They predict dire consequences if his campaign succeeds.

