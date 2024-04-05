Two Candidates Vie for Berkeley's District 7 Council Seat

Two candidates, Cecilia Lunaparra and James Chang , are running for Berkeley 's District 7 council seat . Lunaparra is a senior at UC Berkeley studying history and urban studies , while Chang is the chief of staff for Councilmember Ben Bartlett and a graduate student at the Haas School of Business.

Both candidates have experience in organizing for change in the city.

