Powerful Storm System Threatens Central United States with High Winds, Fire, and Severe Storms

The central United States is expected to face multiple weather threats this weekend, from high winds to fire to severe storms , as a powerful storm system moves across the region. Over 30 million people across more than a dozen states, from Texas to North Dakota, are under wind and critical fire danger alerts as the large storm system slowly makes its way eastward across the central U.S.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph on in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday in several states as the storm system sweeps across the region. Portions of the central Rockies could see wind gusts over 80 mph in the higher elevations. A high wind warning is in effect for cities including Denver; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Amarillo, Texas. More than 3 million people across five states are also facing critical fire weather Saturday, with gusty winds and dry weather enhancing the risk of quickly-spreading wildfire

