Washington Post columnist urges Kamala Harris to leave 2024 ticket . Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at The Gathering Spot on voting rights and the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure ballot access for Americans, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. After brief public remarks, Harris held a private round table with …should “step aside” because her job performance has been “disappointing,” and warned that she has become a “burden to the Democratic ticket.

” “The Kamala conundrum comes down to this: She was picked because she was Black and female, a combo tantamount to job security,” Ms.wrote. “Now that she has become a burden to the Democratic ticket, Biden can’t fire her. He can’t risk alienating his base. Full stop. The seriousness of this situation can’t be overstated. Biden’s diminishing faculties, notwithstanding his relatively successful State of the Union address, and his increasing physical frailty are concernin

Washington Post Columnist Kamala Harris 2024 Ticket Job Performance Burden Democratic Party President Biden

