Powerball Drawing Delayed Due to Technical Problem

When the drawing was supposed to take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, the Powerball host for Saturday night announced a " technical problem " had made it so they couldn't hold the drawing at that time. that the issue was that one participating state lottery needs more time to complete required pre-draw procedures . Powerball did not identify the state. This isn't the first time a highly anticipated Powerball drawing has had to be delayed for this reason.

Back in 2022, a drawing for the largest-ever jackpot was "Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process," the lottery said Saturday nigh

