Saturday night's $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed, due to a participating lottery needing to "complete required pre-draw procedures ," Powerball said. " Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win.

Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process," a statement from Powerball read. The lottery did not say when the next drawing would take place, but to "hold on to your tickets for Saturday's Powerball drawing." The Powerball jackpot had ballooned to an estimated $

Powerball Jackpot Drawing Delayed Pre-Draw Procedures

