Powerball Drawing Delayed Due to Technical Problem

When the drawing was supposed to take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, the Powerball host announced a ' technical problem ' had made it so they couldn't hold the drawing at that time. 'Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures , which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game,' This isn't the first time a highly anticipated Powerball drawing has had to be delayed for this reason.
Back in 2022, a drawing for the largest-ever jackpot was, the lottery game said at the time. 'Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process,' the lottery said Saturday night
