Postal worker killed, suspect flees scene after Houston hit-and-run crash

Nearby residents ran to the mail carrier’s aid and were able to move him from underneath the truck, but the man died on the way to an area hospital, according to the television station.
“It has to be commended that the people in the community tried to help the driver of the postal worker,”. “It’s a very very sad day, this postal worker will not get to go home to his family today and so we’re just very very sad, we’re going to be praying for his family.”
Cantu said the driver of the Expedition fled the scene, but witnesses were able to get a description and the vehicle’s license plate,Authorities went to the residence of the person linked to the Expedition’s license plate, but the resident said the vehicle had been stolen, according to the television station.
Cantu said witnesses described the driver of the runaway vehicle.
“Go ahead and turn yourself in because we know who you are, we have witnesses who could put you here and who can identify you,”“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered today involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time,” the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement.