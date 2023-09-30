Pink front door sparks viral reaction from Michigan postal worker

The pink door drew approval from the passing mail person. Markie Mullins and her boyfriend Milo Birk live in Detroit, Michigan — and recently redid the front door of their home to something more “lively.” Mullins is a 31-year-old astrologer who said she’s wanted to redo the door for some time.

The couple has been working on renovating the home for two years as part of a large project, as SWNS reported. Mullins, however, said she was shocked when a postal delivery person gave a compliment to the homeowners while dropping off their mail.

“I was at work and noticed someone standing at the door longer than usual,” she said. The new door elicited a strong reaction from the postal worker.Postal worker Benethia Williams reacts to the new, pink door.Mail worker Benethia Williams was caught on the doorbell camera saying, “I love this door — it’s a cute pink.” headtopics.com

Mullins posted the video on TikTok — where it now has over 70,000 views and 11,000 likes. Some users commented on their love for the door on the post. “I love her immediately,” another wrote.

