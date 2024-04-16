Philadelphia Police Searching for Suspects in Shooting Incident

Philadelphia police are looking for two men, one of whom was seen on dash camera video approaching a vehicle on Friday night and pointing a gun before the driver opened fire on the suspects. The Philadelphia Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to the 7100 block of Old York Road at about 9:40 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a report that a man was shot on the highway.
Police recovered a dash cam video from the vehicle which showed a black Nissan Murano stop at a traffic light at the intersection of Old York Road and Cheltenham Avenue. At the stop light, the Murano sat for a couple seconds before the tail lights signaled it was being put in park. Then, the front passenger door opened, and a Black man exited the vehicle. He walked toward the victim while pointing a handgun at him.
As the man got closer to the victim’s vehicle, he realized the person inside had a gun and quickly walked backward, firing off at least two shots and getting back into the Murano. The video showed additional gunshots coming from the victim’s vehicle as the Murano sped off. Before shots were fired, the driver of the Murano appeared to be getting out of the car, though he got back inside once his cohort returned.
The department also encourages anyone with information about the matter to call or text 215-686-TIPS . All tips, police said, will be confidential.
