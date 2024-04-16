Day One of Trump's Hush Money Trial Wraps Up

Day one of former President Donald Trump 's hush money criminal trial wrapped up on Monday, as 96 potential jurors all responded to a list of 42 questions. However, the selection process was not finalized, and proceedings are set to resume on Tuesday.With Trump in the courtroom, prosecutors alleged that the former president violated an April 1 gag order not to make salacious comments about the Judge Juan Merchan's family on social media .

Merchan said he will hear arguments over whether Trump violated the gag order on April 24. The judge is giving Trump's attorneys until Friday to formally respond to Conroy's allegations. Trump sat at the defense table flipping through documents as the sides discussed the jury questionnaire. Prosecutors say the Trump Organization paid Cohen in monthly installments and a year-end bonus check.

Selecting a jury could pose a challenge, given that Trump is a prominent political figure seeking the presidency this November. Merchan said questions to jurors should be about whether someone can be fair and impartial, adding that if jurors are eliminated based on their political parties, then the two sides will run out of jurors to strike. They will need to find 12 jurors and six alternates to serve.

Trump Hush Money Trial Criminal Felony Business Records Gag Order Social Media Judge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WEWS / 🏆 323. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump targets hush money trial judge's daughter one day after gag orderDonald Trump's Truth Social posts came one day after New York Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order limiting what Trump can say about the case.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Trump addresses reporters after hush money trial day oneThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Why Trump’s ‘hush money’ case is bigger than hush moneyThe judge in the case Monday reinforced that this is also about whether Trump’s actions “unlawfully influence[d]” the election. Here’s what we can say about the impact.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

Trump faces a crucial day in his hush-money trial, and a deadline to post bondThis, as Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is running against the man who defeated him in 2020, President Biden.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Trump faces a crucial day in his hush-money trial, and a deadline to post bondThis, as Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is running against the man who defeated him in 2020, President Biden.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Trump targets New York hush money trial judge's daughter day after gag orderThe Truth Social posts by Donald Trump were written after New York Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order limiting what Trump can say about the case.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »