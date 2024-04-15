Police Searching for Stolen Car After Confrontation in North Philadelphia

The stolen car is a black Jeep Cherokee that police believe may have a broken vent window in the back Philadelphia police are searching for a stolen car after getting into a struggle with a man seen stealing it again in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

When police arrived, they ran the plates and the car, a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee, came back as having been stolen earlier on that same day.The police said they contacted the owners who said they would come retrieve the car and the two officers who were there went back to their patrol car to wait for the owners to arrive.

Vanore said the officers immediately confronted the man and a struggle ensued. It was at this time that one of the officers believed they saw a gun on the man and fired one shot from his firearm.The suspect was able to push the button to start the car and pulled off. He went westbound on Dakota Street and northbound on 11th Street.

Stolen Car Philadelphia North Philadelphia Police Confrontation

