Petition Demands Investigation into Trump's Social Media Company Amid Stock Volatility

Thousands have signed a petition demanding an investigation into Donald Trump for securities fraud after shares of his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), spiked and then plummeted within its first week of going public. The company's stock, under the ticker 'DJT,' closed 16 percent higher on its first day of trading after merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

However, a week later, after TMTG reported a loss of over $58 million in 2023, DJT shares dropped 21 percent

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marco Rubio demands investigation into Planned Parenthood allegedly selling body parts to universitySen. Marco Rubio wants an investigation into Planned Parenthood for reportedly selling aborted fetal body parts to the University of California San Diego.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Blinken demands investigation into Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workersSecretary of State Antony Blinken demanded a 'thorough' and 'impartial' investigation of an Israeli strike that killed seven international aid workers in Gaza.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Glendale Police internal affairs investigation alleges sloppy police work; criminal investigation underway9NEWS has learned a number of Glendale Police officers were the subject of an internal review that found, among other things, officers throwing away evidence.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

How Trump’s Justice Dept. derailed an investigation of a major companyIn December 2018, a team of U.S. law enforcement agents flew to Amsterdam to interview a witness in a yearslong criminal investigation into Caterpillar, which had avoided billions of dollars of inc…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Donald Trump Demands 'Justice' for Laken Riley at Georgia RallyWhile speaking at a rally in Georgia, Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden over the nursing student's slaying.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Georgia State Senate Continues Investigation into Fulton County District Attorney's Prosecution of TrumpGeorgia State Senator Bill Cowsert discusses the ongoing investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The state senate is also considering changes to laws to prevent misconduct by prosecutors.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »