Biden's stringent emissions standards for big rig trucks could cripple small business economy, says 'Shark Tank' investor

The Biden administration's stringent emissions standards for big rig trucks are based on technology that doesn't exist in a broad enough capacity and could cripple the small business economy, 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary told Fox News on Monday. 'Mr. Wonderful' told 'The Story' the emissions mandate's timing is impossible to meet right now.

'We talk about this quite a bit in the sector of the economy where 5 to 500 employees, small businesses that use a lot of transportation services for consumer goods and services. There's no way this is going to work on that schedule,' O'Leary said. The EPA, under administrator Michael Regan, announced 'technology-neutral and performance-based' emissions regulations Friday that will apply to model-year 2027 trucks and thereafte

