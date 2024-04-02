Google's Incognito Mode Faces Legal Scrutiny

Incognito modes generally do not prevent the websites you visit from seeing your location, via your IP address, or stop your internet service provider from logging your activities. The widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has cast new attention on this commonly available setting.

The settlement in a federal court is primarily designed to ensure that people who use Incognito mode in Chrome get more privacy while surfing the internet than they had been previously. Although Google isn't paying any money to consumers, the lawyers who filed the case in June 2020 believe the stricter safeguards will be worth $4.75 billion to $7.8 billion, based on the estimated value of the personal information protected by the settlement. Nearly every major browser now has a private browsing mode. Here's a look at what they do and don't do

