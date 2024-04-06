Original 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Cast Member Lauri Peterson's Son Passes Away at 35

Lauri Peterson , an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has shared that her son Josh Waring has passed away at age 35. "It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," Peterson wrote on April 6, alongside family photos of her son. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss . Every fiber in my body hurts.

Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great." The 63-year-old continued, "Josh's childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snowboarding, bodyboarding, mountain hikes, reading, friends, and his love for music

