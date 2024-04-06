Multiple Aftershocks Follow 4.8-Magnitude Earthquake in Northeast

Officials say multiple aftershocks followed the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the northeast early Friday. Tremors were felt from Washington, DC, to New York City to Maine , and the U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS ) said it was the strongest earthquake to hit New Jersey in more than 200 years, CNNThere have been at least 18 aftershocks since the quake, including a 4.0 magnitude recorded southwest of Gladstone, 20 minutes from the epicenter, at 5:59 p.m., the USGS said Friday night.

There is a 74% chance of magnitude 3 and above aftershocks happening within the next week, and just 1% chance of aftershocks magnitude 5 and stronger, the USGS estimates in its aftershock forecast. USGS said the initial earthquake occurred at 10:23 a.m. The New York City Fire Department said the department received reports of shaking buildings about 10:30 a.m.to determine if there was any damage incurred, according to Breitbart New

