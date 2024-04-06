Multiple Aftershocks Follow 4.8-Magnitude Earthquake in Northeast

Officials say multiple aftershocks followed the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the northeast early Friday. Tremors were felt from Washington, DC, to New York City to Maine , and the U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS ) said it was the strongest earthquake to hit New Jersey in more than 200 years, CNNThere have been at least 18 aftershocks since the quake, including a 4.0 magnitude recorded southwest of Gladstone, 20 minutes from the epicenter, at 5:59 p.m., the USGS said Friday night.
There is a 74% chance of magnitude 3 and above aftershocks happening within the next week, and just 1% chance of aftershocks magnitude 5 and stronger, the USGS estimates in its aftershock forecast. USGS said the initial earthquake occurred at 10:23 a.m. The New York City Fire Department said the department received reports of shaking buildings about 10:30 a.m.to determine if there was any damage incurred, according to Breitbart New
Aftershocks Earthquake Northeast New Jersey USGS Tremors Washington DC New York City Maine
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »