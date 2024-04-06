Number of People with Cancer Could Increase 77% by 2050, Report Warns

As the world's population ages, a new report warns that the number of people with cancer could climb 77% by 2050. In the report, published Thursday in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, researchers from the American Cancer Society found there were about 20 million cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer deaths in 2022, the latest year for which data is available.
However, “we think that number will go up to 35 million by 2050, largely due to an increasing population in the aging population,” Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer for the American Cancer Society, told CNN. “A lot of the drivers for cancer that we’ve traditionally seen in high-income countries, such as tobacco and obesity, these same cancer drivers are now moving into the low-income countries,” Dahut noted. “These are countries that do not have the tools to find cancer early, treat cancer appropriately and prevent it in ways that are often being done in other countrie
Cancer Report Population Aging Increase Warning Tobacco Obesity Low-Income Countries Early Detection Treatment Prevention
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »