Oil-absorbing roller for oily skin

I have an extremely oily face, I mean minutes after wiping it, oil will collect back up there. These are so perfect! They are large enough to use on my entire face, sometimes twice depending on how oily I am. I feel comfortable enough using these in public because you'll be able to reap its grease-absorbing benefits over and over again.
That's less money you have to spend on oil-blotting sheets and more money you can spend on literally anything else! This has transformed my makeup routine! My skin is so oily, every day I was dabbing it, or rinsing it off, or wiping the oil off with a tissue. It was so embarrassing to me. Now, I just go over my T-zone with this roller, and it'll help soak up that afternoon shine so your face doesn't look like an oil slick come 3 p.m. It promises to help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration and moisturize. Snail mucin extract is a popular ingredient in K-beauty products and is rich in hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid. I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive
